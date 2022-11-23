Birthday Club
PCSO: Two dead, one injured in Posey Co. crash

By Aaron Weeks
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) -A fatal crash happened in Posey County Tuesday night where two people died and one was taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Tom Latham tells us that a crash along West Franklin Road just south of State Road 62 is still under investigation after the crash earlier this evening.

He says that a driver traveling north on West Franklin failed to negotiate a curve and struck an embankment then two trees.

Three people in total were involved in the accident. Two have died and one was taken to the hospital.

Two people were ejected from the car while one remained trapped in the car.

Officials say one person ejected from the car died and the only trapped in the car also died.

The sheriff’s office says the other person ejected from the car was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

We will update you as this story develops.

