MPD: Search warrant leads to drug find, several arrests

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people are facing charges after the Madisonville Police Department says a search warrant led them to finding a large amount of drugs.

Authorities say they received information that 29-year-old Zackarius Franklin was on North Seminary Street.

They say Franklin was wanted after running from Kentucky State Police last month.

According to officials, several agencies went to the home where they arrested several people.

They say Franklin tried to hide, but they eventually caught him.

Police searched the home and say they found drugs and money.

Franklin along with Whitley Dunn and Christopher Pressley are facing a long list of charges including trafficking meth.

They say three others were arrested on other charges. Those include Robert Pressley, James Stafford and Ashley Stafford.

Zackarius Franklin (Hopkins County Jail)

Whitley Dunn (Hopkins County Jail)

Christopher Pressley (Hopkins County Jail)

Ashley Stafford (Hopkins County Jail)

Robert Pressley (Hopkins County Jail)

