Mother of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose sentencing moved

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of a three-year-old girl who died after getting ahold of a fentanyl pill was set to be sentenced on Wednesday, but sentencing has now been rescheduled.

Makaylee Opperman accepted a plea deal in the death of Kamari Opperman, who died in October 2021, leading to six people facing charges.

On Wednesday, Opperman’s sentencing was rescheduled for next week on December 2 at 2 p.m.

Officials say the new sentencing date is so that Opperman’s attorney can be there in person to make his argument. He was sick Wednesday and appeared on Zoom.

Officials also say Makaylee had murder and other charges dropped, but agreed to plead guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and conspiracy to deal narcotics.

