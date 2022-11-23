Mater Dei to face Andrean in IHSAA 2A State Championship rematch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei is going back to the IHSAA 2A state championship game for the second straight season against the same opponent, Andrean.

The Fighting 59ers beat the Wildcats 21-9 at Lucas Oil Stadium, so the Cats have their claws out for revenge.

“Last year when the seniors lost, we know how they felt after the big loss, it was their last game,” senior quarterback Mason Wunderlich said. “We know what it takes this year and we want to fulfill that and hopefully have one more great game.”

Unlucky for the 59ers, Mater Dei is getting hot at the right time.

The Wildcats defeated No. 1 Linton-Stockton 51-28 in their semi-state matchup on Friday night.

“That just gave us a ton of momentum, putting up that many points especially in a semi-state game,” senior lineman Cody Wells said. “Going forward we got to do the same thing this coming Friday.”

If the Wildcats pull it off, they will hand head coach Mike Goebel his 260th win at the helm in his 25th year. In fact, Goebel has now led Mater Dei to six state championship games and only one title.

He said while the road to state has not been easy, the way his team played in the semi-state game represents how he wants the Wildcats to look.

“I think anyone who watched the game Friday night, there wasn’t anything behind the scenes, it was a bunch of young men who were fired up, they were confident, and they just played together as a unit,” Goebel said. “Andrean we know is going to be ready too, that’s an outstanding team. Only thing I can promise is these guys will play with confidence, looseness, togetherness, and we’re going to give it our best shot.”

Mater Dei and Andrean will face off in at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 10 a.m. CST, Friday morning.

“We’ve been training for this all year and we all have each other’s back,” senior running back Joey Pierre said.

