Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom reaches plea agreement

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plea agreement has been reached for an Evansville tutor accused of taking pictures of juveniles in an EVSC bathroom.

Jacob Butler was facing child exploitation, child molestation and voyeurism charges.

According to an affidavit, in December 2021, the principal at Vogel Elementary School called police to report the alleged incident.

Butler worked at the school as a tutor a couple days a week.

Officials said Butler had admitted to taking pictures of students in the bathroom.

Butler’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 30.

