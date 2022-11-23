Birthday Club
HPD: Man arrested after shots fired outside pawn shop

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) -A man has been arrested after police say he fired off shots in front of a pawn shop.

Henderson Police say employees of Bullets Pawn tell them that someone, later identified as Tony Melton, shot a round off in front of the store and fled the scene.

Officers with HPD say they quickly found Melton on Jefferson Street and arrested him.

Melton is facing charges of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felton and was also served three active warrants.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

