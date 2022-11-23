Birthday Club
Henderson City Council approves lease of Jefferson Elementary School

Newscast recording
By Travis Onyett
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners approved the lease of the old Jefferson Elementary School to the police department Tuesday.

Police Chief Sean McKinney presented his reasons for the school’s usefulness to the city commissioners.

Officials say the main purpose of having this building active school shooter training.

They say it would also strengthen their relationship with the school district and the community.

Chief McKinney hopes this facility can become a regional hub for active shooter training.

”We know active shooter training is very important to all the agencies, not just in Henderson County, but also those that surround us,” says McKinney. “So, we’re hoping once we get the building set up, we get our trainers ready. That we can open that up to more of a regional basis and that way, not only does it help Henderson County, but it can help surrounding counties as well.”

Henderson Police Department plan to start using the school building at the beginning of next year.

