HCSO: Fatal car crash in Hopkins Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person has died after an accident in Hopkins County.

Officials with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says that they were called to an accident in the areas of Hanson and Jones Roads.

The sheriff’s office says that Cheara Scott was involved in the single car crash and was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

