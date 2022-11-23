Birthday Club
Feed Evansville partners with Evansville Rescue Mission to host community food share event

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Feed Evansville and the Evansville Rescue Mission will be giving away food at Hartke Pool.

They say they aren’t giving out turkeys, but you can get the rest of your Thanksgiving meal there if needed.

It’s one box of food per vehicle and runs from noon to 4 p.m. today only.

