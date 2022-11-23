Feed Evansville partners with Evansville Rescue Mission to host community food share event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Feed Evansville and the Evansville Rescue Mission will be giving away food at Hartke Pool.

They say they aren’t giving out turkeys, but you can get the rest of your Thanksgiving meal there if needed.

It’s one box of food per vehicle and runs from noon to 4 p.m. today only.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.