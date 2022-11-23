Eagles stumble at St. Bonaventure, 80-66 USI visits Bowling Green Saturday

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball could not get on track and stumbled at St. Bonaventure University, 80-66, Tuesday evening at the Reilly Center in St. Bonaventure, New York. The Screaming Eagles are 2-3 after tonight’s action, while the Bonnies are 3-2.

The Eagled spotted the Bonnies a 6-0 lead with a cool start to the offense, missing their first five shots. Senior guard Jelani Simmons (Columbus, Indiana) got the Eagles’ offense going with a dunk and a three-pointer as the deficit shrank to 8-5.

After the St. Bonaventure pushed the lead back to 14-9, USI surged on an 11-2 run to grab its first lead of the game, 20-16. The Eagles were a perfect four-of-four during the run, including three three-point bombs, and was led by sophomore guard Isaiah Swope (Newburgh, Indiana) with six of the points during the run to the lead.

The Bonnies would rally back before the end of the half on a 14-4 spurt and took a 30-24 lead into the locker room. Swope would lead the Eagles through the first 20 minutes with 10 points.

In the second half, the Bonnies extend their first half lead and never looked back. St. Bonaventure quickly extend the halftime margin to 14 points, 40-26, in the first three minutes before USI pulled back to within seven, 40-33, when junior guard Gary Solomon (Detroit, Michigan) connected on a driving layup with 15:01 to play.

The seven-point deficit would be as close a USI would come the rest of the way as St. Bonaventure took the lead back to double-digits at 43-33. The Bonnies would lead by as many as 21 points in the second half (63-42) before settling for the 80-66 final.

Swope and graduate forward Trevor Lakes (Lebanon, Indiana) would lead the Eagles in scoring with 21 points and 13 points, respectively. Swope posted his career-high 21 points on eight-of-16 from the field, three-of-seven from beyond the arc, and two-of-three from the stripe, while dishing five assists.

Lakes recorded his 13 points on four-of-eight from the field, three-of-seven from beyond the arc, and two-of-three from the line.

USI completes action in the Gotham Classic series when it visits Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio, Saturday at 3 p.m. (CST). The game will be aired live on ESPN 97.7FM and 95.7 The Spin, in addition to being streamed live on ESPN+.

The Falcons and the Eagles will be meeting for the first time in the history of the two programs.

Bowling Green is 2-3 after losing to the University of Notre Dame, 82-66, Tuesday night. The Falcon were led in the guard Samari Curtis with 14 points.

For the season, guard Leon Ayers leads the Falcons with 19.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest. He is followed by Curtis with 13.8 points per game.

