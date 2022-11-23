Business’ ban together to bring free Thanksgiving meals to Evansville families

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s own ‘Sauced’ Italian restaurant is hosting a free Thanksgiving buffet.

Walton’s Smokehouse and Southern Kitchen is one of the nine sponsoring businesses donating food.

Smokehouse Manager, Cassandra Davis, says businesses in the area help one another whenever they can.

“I’ve learned that the arts district is a very close knit area and any of the restaurants that are able to help out we jump right on the opportunity no matter what it is,” said Davis. “So, here’s not many areas in Evansville that would do that for the community and I think its awesome”

Walton’s Smokehouse will donate cherry, apple, and peach cobblers to the Thanksgiving event.

Smokehouse management says they chose to donate cobbler for the event because it can serve up to 70 people per pan, and it can be made quickly.

Smokehouse Kitchen Manager, Jeremy Moench, says inflation is playing a large role in what their restaurant is able to donate to the event due to supply chain issues.

“Certain shortages too and I don’t even think it’s with Thanksgiving,” said Moench. “I knew that we were trying to get blackberry for blackberry cobbler you just can’t get it, it’s just not available.”

Moench says inflation is making things difficult for the restaurant to keep up with customer demand.

He says the cost of turkey has gone up to almost $5 a pound, but the price isn’t the only problem the restaurant is facing.

“I might have a week where I order two cases of turkey and you might be able to get it that week you might not,” said Moench.

Walton’s Smokehouse management says inflation will not stop them from giving back to community.

The Thanksgiving event will be held in the ‘Sauced’ ballroom on1113 Parrett Street in Evansville.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 24.

