Attorneys lead coalition to suspend Pink Energy customer payments

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky’s Attorney General is leading a coalition to urge solar lending companies to suspend the payment obligations of Pink Energy customers while an investigation into the company continues.

The coalition is made up of nine attorneys general led by Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

We’ve brought you customer stories in the past of issues they had with the former solar panel company.

Back in October, the company filed for bankruptcy.

In the letter, the coalition has requested the suspension of loan payments for customers who do not currently have a working solar power system from Pink Energy.

Illinois and Indiana are also among the states in this coalition.

