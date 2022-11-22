Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

U.S. Coast Guard rescues 100+ migrants from overloaded vessel

It’s unclear how many people where in the boat or what country they are from.
It’s unclear how many people where in the boat or what country they are from.(U.S. Coast Guard Southeast)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued more than 100 migrants from an overloaded boat off the Florida coast.

The vessel was about to hit a sandbar south of Whale Harbor, in upper Key West on Monday morning.

The Coast Guard received reports of several people in the water.

It’s unclear how many people were in the boat or what country they are from.

Rough conditions have slowed down the rescues. Crews were battling up to 10-foot waves and 25 mph winds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 41
Authorities on scene of Evansville shooting at Esquire Motel
Police: Man shot at Evansville motel
26-year-old Marcus Ellard
VCSO: Man facing sex crime charges after police find child porn on phone
Destiny Thomas
Mail carrier arrested, accused of trafficking marijuana in Henderson
Former Henderson doctor admits to wrongfully accessing patient records, documents show

Latest News

Turkey is the center of most Thanksgiving meals, but it’s important to handle raw poultry...
Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving
An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
‘Stock up on blankets’: Ukrainians brace for bleak winter
FILE - Four men from Cuba try to keep warm after crossing the border from Mexico and...
States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy
Body found in creek in Spencer County, authorities say
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled