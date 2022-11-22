UE Volleyball advances to MVC Championship Semifinals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In one of the most exciting matches in program history, the University of Evansville volleyball team outlasted Southern Illinois in five sets to advance to the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship at Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

With the victory, the Purple Aces advance to Tuesday’s semifinal round where they will take on top seeded UNI at 3 p.m.

Evansville was led by Alondra Vazquez who hit .449 and had 25 kills. She also posted 13 digs. Giulia Cardona had a stellar day as she posted 22 kills, 9 digs, 6 blocks and three service aces. Emilee Scheumann registered 9 kills. Blakeley Freeman tallied 16 digs while Kora Ruff had 48 assists and 9 digs. Madisyn Steele and Hannah Watkins recorded 6 and 5 blocks, respectively.

Highlights provided on 14 News at 10.

Courtesy: UE Athletics

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.