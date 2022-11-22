Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Officials say a house fire in Union County has claimed one life.

They say three people were inside the home, and foul play is not suspected.

New details emerging on a deadly mass shooting at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado.

Police praising two people who stopped the shooter.

Today marks two weeks since midterm elections.

We’re learning well over 100 early mail-in votes had to be discarded in Vanderburgh County.

Cars will soon fill Highway 64 in Francisco again.

It’s set to open on Wednesday, just in time for Thanksgiving.

But first, they’re doing some last minute work today.

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
A group gathered to pay their respects to the many transgender people who were killed in the...
Webster Co. School Board discusses building needs
