Sunny, Less Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and a tad warmer as high temps ascend into the mid-50s. Tonight, mostly clear and not as cold with low temps in the lower 30s.

Wednesday, generous sunshine and slightly warmer as high temps stretch into the upper 50s to 60-degrees. Wednesday night, mostly clear and not as cold as lows dip into the mid-50s.

Thursday (Thanksgiving), becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers as high temps drop into the mid-50s. Thursday night, cloudy with showers likely as lows drop into the lower 40s.

