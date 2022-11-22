Sunny, Less Breezy

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and a tad warmer as high temps ascend into the mid-50s. Tonight, mostly clear and not as cold with low temps in the lower 30s.

Wednesday, generous sunshine and slightly warmer as high temps stretch into the upper 50s to 60-degrees. Wednesday night, mostly clear and not as cold as lows dip into the mid-50s.

Thursday (Thanksgiving), becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers as high temps drop into the mid-50s. Thursday night, cloudy with showers likely as lows drop into the lower 40s.

