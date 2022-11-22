Perry County Memorial Hospital, Deaconess Health System announce affiliation

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Board of Directors of Perry County Memorial Hospital announced a new affiliation with Deaconess Health System.

According to a press release, that will be effective January 1, 2023.

Officials say PCMH will remain a county-owned hospital, and will continue to be governed by the local board, with a local focus, improving not only the health of individual patients, but also the well-being of the overall community.

“In today’s healthcare climate, rural hospitals are faced with extensive challenges to provide the healthcare needed to best serve their communities,” said John B. Land, PCMH Board Chair. “As we began discussing this affiliation with Deaconess, it became apparent that our collaboration would enhance access to specialty health services for the community, helping more patients and their families stay closer to home.”

“I am pleased to welcome PCMH as our newest affiliate,” said Shawn McCoy, CEO, Deaconess Health System. “At Deaconess, we strongly believe in local decisions and local leadership for healthcare organizations. PCMH is already a high-quality, CMS 5-star rated organization, so we look forward to building on this strong foundation to add and diversify services available in and around Perry County.”

According to officials, details of the announcement were shared with medical staff and employees this week. No staffing changes are anticipated, and employees will remain in their current roles.

