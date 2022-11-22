Owensboro Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil hosted after mass shooting at CO LGBTQ club

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Tri-State Alliance assembled a vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance. It came just a day after five people were murdered in an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.

Julie Robinson is non-binary and the president of Tri-State Alliance. She told 14 News on Monday that being in the LGBTQ community can be difficult and even scary at times.

“Living openly as an LGBTQ person has its risks,” she said.

She said that sad fact is hardly ever clearer than it is after the Club Q shooting.

“The hate crime against Club Q happened on Transgender Day of Remembrance,” she said. “One of the lives lost was a trans man.”

Robinson and others gathered in Owensboro to honor their memories, and the memory of every trans person who has been killed for their identity.

“We’re here to say their names to remember them to honor them, their families, their chosen families, and to talk about resilience and efforts to stop these things from happening,” Robinson said.

A study from the Human Rights Campaign reported that 32 people identifying as trans were killed in the United States in the last year.

Dr. Dennis Bunton was a guest speaker at the Owensboro vigil. Bunton works with LGBTQ youths as a counselor. As he spoke to the crowd, he addressed the fears many people face.

“There are still people here who live without equal rights,” he said. “Until everyone is equal, and everyone is safe, our country is not free.”

Still Robinson said events like the vigil give her hope for the future.

“There was a parent who I never ever thought would come, let alone support something like this,” she recalled. “She volunteered to read names. To see that 360 gives me hope for other people.”

For the time being, they said they’ll remember, and they’ll continue speaking out against violence and hate.

“It’s time to let your voice be heard and to end the necessity for the Day of Remembrance,” Dr. Bunton said. “Because no one should die for being brave enough to live who they are.”

Tri-State Alliance provides youth and support groups for LGBTQ people in the area. They have information on how to get in touch with them and join their many programs and services on their website, tsagl.org.

