New after-school program building opens at Vanderburgh Co. mobile home park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mobile home park has a new after-school program building.

Organizers cut the ribbon inside the new space at Grandin Pointe.

This is just off north St. Joe avenue.

Thanks to the new building, officials say the after school program will be able to serve up to 75 kids, up from the current 40 students.

We’re told, the program, which is free for families, provides help homework, communication skills, and even cooking lessons.

“This is going help them in the future to be able to make those bonds with people, be able how to learn, and be self-sufficient, really just all around be a better person than they were yesterday,” said Grandin Comminty’s District Manager.

Volunteers are needed. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.