Mild temperatures continue, rain returns Thanksgiving Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - These milder temperatures will be sticking around for a while, but we are tracking rain that could impact some holiday plans.

Temperatures climbed into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon under clear blue skies. Our skies will remain clear overnight, but once the sun sets, our temperatures will quickly fall back out of the 50s and through the 40s this evening, then through the 30s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 20s to near 30° by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be sunny through the first half of the day, but a few clouds will roll in during the afternoon and evening as our next weather system approaches from the west. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thanksgiving Day will start out partly to mostly cloudy but dry, then scattered showers will move in from the west Thursday afternoon and evening. Despite the clouds and rain, our temperatures will remain mild, topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s once again.

Some of that rain will linger overnight and into Friday morning, so Black Friday shoppers may need their rain gear. The weather will gradually clear Friday afternoon and evening, but it will not last. Another weather system will bring us additional rain chances this weekend, mainly from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Friday and Saturday, but we will see a slight cool-down into the lower 50s Sunday and Monday.

Right now, it looks like any chance of heavy rain or thunderstorms will stay to our south. In total, most of the Tri-State will probably pick up less than an inch of rain from Thursday through Sunday.

