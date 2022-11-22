‘The Great American Bluegrass Jam’ coming to Downtown Owensboro spring 2023

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Great American Bluegrass Jam is set to take over the Downtown Owensboro area this March.

According to a press release, the event is set to feature the Kentucky Fried Pickin’ Hotel Jam at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront, the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, The Earls of Leicester in concert at the Hall of Fame, excursions to both Green River Distilling Co and the Bill Monroe Homeplace in Rosine, KY, and much more in collaboration with downtown businesses.

Officials say the event will take place the weekend of March 16-19, 2023.

The Kentucky Fried Pickin’ Hotel Jam takes place at the Holiday Inn in downtown Owensboro where guests have the opportunity to play music with others from across the country. Jam sessions will take place around the clock for anyone to join in.

During the event, visitors can enter the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship contest at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, or cheer on the musicians competing. Online pre-registration is now open at www.kyfiddler.com. This is the Kentucky State Title for fiddle, guitar, mandolin, and banjo.

They say guests will also have the opportunity to buy an excursion for the Bill Monroe Bluegrass Roots Tour with shuttle service from the Holiday Inn. This tour starts with the Bill Monroe Homeplace in Rosine, KY where he lived until moving in with his beloved Uncle Pen, whose cabin, high on the hill, will be the next stop. Other stops include the Bill Monroe gravesite, the Rosine barn for lunch and a little music, and will finish up at the Bill Monroe Museum.

For those wishing interested in other Owensboro offerings, excursions to the Green River Distilling Co will be scheduled with transportation from the Holiday Inn. Downtown businesses will also be spotlighted for guests with a full map and listings of ongoing events, live music, specials, and more.

