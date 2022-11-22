Evansville Rescue Mission hosting 101st Thanksgiving food basket giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Rescue Mission is set to give away food baskets at their 101st Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway.

This year’s Gobbler Gathering will serve as ERM food basket giveaway for Tri-State families.

According to a release, ERM is expecting 2,000 Tri-State families who will be attending one of five distribution services.

That event is set to happen Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza.

Officials say the baskets will be filled with items such as a frozen 10-13 pound turkey, bagged potatoes, bagged onions, fresh celery, a loaf of bread, canned corn/green beans/peas/chicken broth/yams/, stuffing mix, cake mix, Jiffy cornbread mix, and macaroni & cheese.

ERM says with the help of volunteers and Two Men and a Truck, the organization will be able to give away 140,000 lbs. of food.

In addition to distributing food, community volunteers will be handing out coats and accessories to any child who may be in need of warmer clothing on Gobbler Gathering day through ERM’s “Coats For Kiddos” program.

