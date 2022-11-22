Evansville Rescue Mission holds “Gobbler Gathering”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local families are getting Thanksgiving food boxes thanks to the Evansville Rescue Mission.

ERM is hosting their annual “Gobbler Gathering” where food is being distributed throughout the day Tuesday.

Families are given enough food to last three days, with each box filled with Thanksgiving meal items, including a frozen turkey, potatoes, bread, canned vegetables, and stuffing.

This is their 101st year of providing meals for families.

Tracy Gorman with Evansville Rescue Mission says the event has a huge impact on families

“They will tell us without this they would not have thanksgiving food,” says Gorman. “In fact last year I had a lady come up to me with four little children and tell me I realize that this food is for thanksgiving but it will feed our family tonight because we don’t have any food in our house.”

The organization is expected to give out over 2,000 boxes of food.

