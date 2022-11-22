Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville Rescue Mission holds “Gobbler Gathering”

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local families are getting Thanksgiving food boxes thanks to the Evansville Rescue Mission.

ERM is hosting their annual “Gobbler Gathering” where food is being distributed throughout the day Tuesday.

Families are given enough food to last three days, with each box filled with Thanksgiving meal items, including a frozen turkey, potatoes, bread, canned vegetables, and stuffing.

This is their 101st year of providing meals for families.

Tracy Gorman with Evansville Rescue Mission says the event has a huge impact on families

“They will tell us without this they would not have thanksgiving food,” says Gorman. “In fact last year I had a lady come up to me with four little children and tell me I realize that this food is for thanksgiving but it will feed our family tonight because we don’t have any food in our house.”

The organization is expected to give out over 2,000 boxes of food.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 41
Authorities on scene of Evansville shooting at Esquire Motel
Police: Man shot at Evansville motel
26-year-old Marcus Ellard
VCSO: Man facing sex crime charges after police find child porn on phone
Destiny Thomas
Mail carrier arrested, accused of trafficking marijuana in Henderson
Former Henderson doctor admits to wrongfully accessing patient records, documents show

Latest News

‘The Great American Bluegrass Jam’ coming to Downtown Owensboro spring 2023
‘The Great American Bluegrass Jam’ coming to Downtown Owensboro spring 2023
Update: Body found in Spencer Co. creek identified, authorities say
Update: Body found in Spencer Co. creek identified, authorities say
Officials identify victim in deadly Union Co. house fire
Officials identify victim in deadly Union Co. house fire
Evansville Rescue Mission holds “Gobbler Gathering”
Evansville Rescue Mission holds “Gobbler Gathering”