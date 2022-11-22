Birthday Club
Crumbl Cookie coming to Evansville’s west side

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s west side is about to get sweeter as Crumbl Cookie announces plans to open a new location.

Owners of the east side location confirmed the news on Tuesday.

They say the new bakery will be located in the same plaza as Buffalo Wild Wings on Pearl Drive.

According to officials, they hope to open up shop sometime in 2023.

