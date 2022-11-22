Crumbl Cookie coming to Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s west side is about to get sweeter as Crumbl Cookie announces plans to open a new location.

Owners of the east side location confirmed the news on Tuesday.

They say the new bakery will be located in the same plaza as Buffalo Wild Wings on Pearl Drive.

According to officials, they hope to open up shop sometime in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.