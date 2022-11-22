Birthday Club
Crews battle house fire in Ohio County

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Fordsville Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight in Ohio County.

According to fire officials, that incident happened on Basham Road between Dundee and Fordsville.

FFD says they had assistance putting out the fire from Dundee and Whitesville fire departments.

According to officials, a homeowner was checked on, but no other injuries were reported.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

