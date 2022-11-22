Community shares Thanksgiving meal in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Dawson springs residents to start their holiday a couple days early at the town’s pre-Thanksgiving celebration located at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park.

“I’m just thankful that they’re all alive, that we’re all alive,” said Henrietta Lane.

Lane is one of many Kentuckians that attended the event and lives to tell her story of surviving the December 10 tornado. Lane says she moved back into her apartment five months after the storm, and being back home in Dawson Springs brings back hard memories.

“It was really traumatic really, ya know, because you start remembering all the things that happened that night,” said Lane. “On our end it tore up a whole lot too, but we were lucky to get out with our lives.”

As the one year mark of the disaster quickly approaches, Lane says she is confronted with fear and other feelings she hoped she’d never feel again.

“The date December 10 is getting closer and its scary,” said Lane. “I never was afraid of storms before this happened, but now I’m scared of storms.”

Governor Beshear says his family roots come from western Kentucky. His father, former Governor Steve Beshear, grew up in Dawson Springs, and they still have family there now. He says the pre-Thanksgiving celebration was intended to bring communities together to fellowship and to honor all of the obstacles they’ve overcome within the past year.

“This is what we’re suppose to do, and as people of faith, or as fellow Kentuckians, we’re suppose to pick each other up when we have been knocked down and make sure that something like this doesn’t push us backwards, but we march forwards,” said Governor Beshear.

Governor Beshear and his wife spent the afternoon listening to stories about tornado survivors recovering from the storm.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.