Broken coal plant leads CenterPoint Energy to petition for rate increase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On November 16, CenterPoint initiated its quarterly Fuel Adjustment Clause (“FAC”) tracker before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

According to a press release, if approved by IURC, the average CenterPoint residential customer electric bill will increase by $13.20 for the months of February, March, and April of 2023 based on CenterPoint’s filing.

Officials say a major reason for the utility bill increase is because CenterPoint’s Culley Unit 3 coal-fired power plant broke this summer. This means CenterPoint has had to purchase expensive replacement power from the wholesale market.

According to a release, the plant broke down on June 24 2022 and has not operated since. CenterPoint stated in its filing, “The large deviation between the estimated average cost and actual average cost of fuel supplied for the reconciliation period was primarily driven by volatility in fuel costs coupled with a significant increase in purchased power from the MISO network due to the unexpected outage of Culley Unit 3…”

CenterPoint’s filing says that Culley Unit 3 will remain offline for the rest of the year as it attempts to fix the power plant.

