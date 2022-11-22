Body found in creek in Spencer County, authorities say

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a body was found in a creek.

They say that happened near Eureka.

At this time, police can not confirm when the body was found or who discovered it.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more about the situation.

We will update this story as we information becomes available.

