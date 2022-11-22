Birthday Club
Body found in creek in Spencer County, authorities say

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a body was found in a creek.

They say that happened near Eureka.

At this time, police can not confirm when the body was found or who discovered it.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more about the situation.

We will update this story as we information becomes available.

