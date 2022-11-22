Bob Griese reminisces 50 years after leading Dolphins in the 1972 undefeated season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fifty years ago, Evansville native Bob Griese led the Miami Dolphins to become the only undefeated team in National Football League history.

That remains true after the Philadelphia Eagles lost in week 10 this season to the Washington Commanders.

Half a decade after the team made history, the Hall of Fame quarterback and the 1972 Dolphins team was honored ahead of the Dolphins’ week seven matchup.

Griese’s team not only completed the NFL’s first and only perfect season, but it culminated in a Super Bowl VII victory. The first championship in the Miami Dolphins franchise history.

“We had just lost the Super Bowl the year before,” Griese said. “Coach Don Shula, the first day we came back in 1972, that’s what he put on. We didn’t want to lose a game to hurt our chances to go back to the Super Bowl and get Shula off our backs by winning. It wasn’t ‘let’s go undefeated, nobody has every done it,’ let’s just win this game and the next game, so we did. It’s been a nice ride and it all started in Evansville.”

