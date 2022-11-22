Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Authorities investigate quadruple murder on marijuana farm

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught. (Source: KOCO)
By Alyse Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENNESSEY, Okla. (KOCO) – A person accused of shooting four people to death on a marijuana farm in Oklahoma is on the run from police. A fifth person was injured and flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

“They all know each other,” Captain Stan Florence of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation explained, adding it’s unclear if they’re related or co-workers.

OSBI said men and women were among the victims, but their ages have not been released.

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.

“At this point, we have a suspect in mind. We have no information specific to be able to share that information at this point,” Florence said.

The quadruple homicide happened on a marijuana farm that is around 10 acres but didn’t clarify exactly where it took place.

Investigators will work to determine if the grow operation was licensed and legal.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 41
Authorities on scene of Evansville shooting at Esquire Motel
Police: Man shot at Evansville motel
26-year-old Marcus Ellard
VCSO: Man facing sex crime charges after police find child porn on phone
Destiny Thomas
Mail carrier arrested, accused of trafficking marijuana in Henderson
Former Henderson doctor admits to wrongfully accessing patient records, documents show

Latest News

Turkey is the center of most Thanksgiving meals, but it’s important to handle raw poultry...
Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving
An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
‘Stock up on blankets’: Ukrainians brace for bleak winter
FILE - Four men from Cuba try to keep warm after crossing the border from Mexico and...
States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy
Body found in creek in Spencer County, authorities say
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled