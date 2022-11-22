Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte

The crash is in the area of I-77 near Nations Ford Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE (WBTV/Gray News) - Crews have responded to a deadly helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency. They did not state whether the two killed were onboard the helicopter or if there were other injuries.

The FAA released the following statement:

A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near I-77 South and Nations Ford Road in Charlotte, N.C., around 12:20 local time today. Two people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.  Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 41
Authorities on scene of Evansville shooting at Esquire Motel
Police: Man shot at Evansville motel
26-year-old Marcus Ellard
VCSO: Man facing sex crime charges after police find child porn on phone
Destiny Thomas
Mail carrier arrested, accused of trafficking marijuana in Henderson
Former Henderson doctor admits to wrongfully accessing patient records, documents show

Latest News

A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International...
Thanksgiving might bring changes in holiday-travel habits
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
A worker secures a damaged SUV to a flatbed tow truck outside an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21,...
Man charged with reckless homicide in Apple store crash