Warming Trend Begins

By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and not as cold with high temps upper 40s to 50-degrees. Tonight, mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday, frost early then sunny and slightly warmer as high temps ascend into the mid-50s. Tuesday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the upper 20s.

Wednesday, generous sunshine and slightly warmer as high temps stretch into the upper 50s to 60-degrees.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

