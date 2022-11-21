Warming Trend Begins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and not as cold with high temps upper 40s to 50-degrees. Tonight, mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday, frost early then sunny and slightly warmer as high temps ascend into the mid-50s. Tuesday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the upper 20s.

Wednesday, generous sunshine and slightly warmer as high temps stretch into the upper 50s to 60-degrees.

