VCSO: Man facing sex crime charges after police find child porn on phone

26-year-old Marcus Ellard
26-year-old Marcus Ellard(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after a traffic stop led deputies to finding sexual materials on his phone.

According to an affidavit, on Sept. 17 deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office pulled over 26-year-old Marcus Ellard for failing to signal a lane change.

During the stop, the deputy says they could smell marijuana coming from Ellard’s vehicle. Ellard admitted that there was marijuana in the car, and to selling it.

Deputies say they found 170 grams of marijuana in the vehicle.

According to an affidavit, Ellard told deputies he sold marijuana by using his phone. Deputies received a search warrant for two phones owned by Ellard for any evidence.

Officials say deputies completed the search on Oct. 5 and found multiple media files of child pornography.

Ellard is now facing two counts of sex crime - child exploitation charges.

He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

