Tri-State woman celebrates 100th birthday at Evansville Wartime Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Sunday, a Tri-State native turned 100 years old, and her family threw her a special surprise party at the Evansville Wartime Museum.

Sally Overbey celebrated her birthday at the museum in the shadow of an iconic P-47 airplane, the same type of plane she helped to build in Evansville during World War II. At that time, her husband was fighting in the war overseas, and they went on to be married for 71 years.

Overbey says she remembers why she first took her position in the factory.

“I needed a job, so I went out there and I said, ‘I can drill them holes,’ they said ‘come on in.’ I stayed ‘til it closed, and then I went to Mead Johnsons, they hired me, and I stayed until I retired,” she said.

