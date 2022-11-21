Some customers in McLean Co. experiencing low water pressure due to main break

McLEAN CO. Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say customers who receive water services from Beech Grove Water District located in NorthWest McLean County are seeing a disruption in service do to a water main break in Sebree .

They say customers will have little water pressure the rest of Monday. Crews expect repairs will be completed late in the evening.

The Beech Grove Kentucky water district is now under a boil water advisory until further notice.

