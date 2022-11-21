Birthday Club
Seasonable temperatures return, Thanksgiving rain possible

By Arden Gregory
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After more than a week of highs in the 30s and 40s, our temperatures are finally returning to average this week, but rain may also affect some holiday plans.

Temperatures climbed into the low to mid 50s this afternoon under ample sunshine, which is right about where our temperatures should be this time of year! Once the sun sets, our temperatures will quickly fall back through the 40s this evening, then through the 30s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s by early Tuesday morning under clear skies.

Tuesday will be sunny and just a few degrees warmer than today with temperatures bouncing back out of the 20s and through the 30s and 40s during the first half of the day, breaking into the lower 50s by lunchtime before topping out in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will start out with temperatures in the low 30s and climb into the upper 50s. Wednesday will also be mostly sunny, although we may see a few clouds in the afternoon and evening as our next weather system approaches from the west. If you are cooking your Thanksgiving turkey outdoors (smoking, deep frying, etc.), Wednesday looks like a good day for it!

I think Thanksgiving Day will start out dry but partly cloudy, then it will turn mostly cloudy with a chance of rain during the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into our region. Our temperatures will remain near or slightly above average, starting out into the mid to upper 30s first thing in the morning and topping out in the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Scattered showers will remain possible overnight and into Friday morning, so if you plan on Black Friday shopping, you may want to wear your rain gear. A second weather system will then bring us another round of showers over the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which is very seasonable for late November.

