Otters kick off 2023 signings with foreign trio

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters have begun building the 2023 roster with the signings of Audry Perez, Yoel Yanqui and Jomar Reyes.

Perez, a Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native, is a former major leaguer, spending time with the St. Louis Cardinals as an injury call-up in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Perez signed with the Cardinals organization in 2008 as a rookie and played throughout the system until 2015, when he moved over to the Baltimore Orioles organization. From 2015-18, Perez bounced around the Double-A and Triple-A affiliates of Baltimore. Since then, Perez has played in the Dominican Winter League.

In 700 games in the minor leagues, Perez has clocked a .270 BA, with 693 hits, 68 home runs and 376 RBIs.

Yanqui, originally from Palma Soriano, Cuba, is a hard-hitting utility man with time in the Arizona and Cincinnati organizations. Most recently, he was with the Reds’ Double-A affiliate Chatanooga in 2021.

In his four years of minor league ball, Yanqui has a .284 BA, with 353 hits, 20 home runs and 173 RBIs.

Yanqui has played multiple years in the Dominican and Venezuelan Winter Leagues.

Reyes, another Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native, is a sharp third baseman with over 500 games of minor league experience.

After six years of minor league baseball in the Baltimore Orioles system, Reyes had a .269 BA, with 540 hits and 248 RBIs.

Reyes has also played in the Dominican Winter League since 2018.

