Officials investigating deadly house fire in Union Co.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Uniontown Fire Department and Kentucky Fire Marshals Office is investigating a deadly house fire.

They say it happened in the 500 block of Madison Street early Monday morning.

According to fire officials, three people were in the home at the time of the fire, two of which were off-duty firefighters.

Officials say unfortunately a woman was trapped inside, couldn’t get out and died.

UFD chief says the two firefighters tried to rescue her several times before crews arrived.

Fire officials tell us foul play is not suspected.

