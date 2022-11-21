Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST
(WFIE) - A Colorado community is mourning after a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ nightclub.

Authorities say five people died and 25 others were hurt in the attack.

The suspect is in custody.

Evansville police are looking for two people involved in a shooting at the Esquire Motel.

Authorities say the victim was shot in the arm.

We’re told his injuries are not life-threatening.

Two special turkeys are living in luxury as they prepare for their pardon at the White House today.

They were hatched and raised in North Carolina.

The results are in this morning.

We have a winner in this year’s Sunrise School Spirit food display contest!

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Authorities on scene of Evansville shooting at Esquire Motel
Police: Man shot at Evansville motel
Pedestrian hit on Highway 41 has died
Rollover crash on Oak Grove
Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville
Marsheila Starks
EPD: Evansville man shot through closed door, woman arrested
Entrance to Deaconess Gateway Hospital
‘Tripledemic’ has Evansville hospitals near capacity on bed space

14 News announces Sunrise School Spirit food display winner
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Tri-State woman celebrates 100th birthday at Evansville Wartime Museum
