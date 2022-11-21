Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A Colorado community is mourning after a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ nightclub.

Authorities say five people died and 25 others were hurt in the attack.

The suspect is in custody.

Evansville police are looking for two people involved in a shooting at the Esquire Motel.

Authorities say the victim was shot in the arm.

We’re told his injuries are not life-threatening.

Two special turkeys are living in luxury as they prepare for their pardon at the White House today.

They were hatched and raised in North Carolina.

The results are in this morning.

We have a winner in this year’s Sunrise School Spirit food display contest!

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.