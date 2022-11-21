Birthday Club
Mail carrier arrested, accused of trafficking marijuana in Henderson

Destiny Thomas
Destiny Thomas(Henderson County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A mail carrier in Henderson is facing charges after police say they saw her delivering a package to her own home.

According to a press release, that USPS employee was identified as 28-year-old Destiny Thomas.

Police say they discovered the package contained ten pounds of high-grade marijuana, which has a street value of $15,000.

Authorities say they also found the package was originally addressed for somewhere else. A search warrant was served at Thomas’ home where more marijuana and stolen mail was found.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Detention Center for trafficking marijuana over five pounds and theft of mail matter. Her bond was set for $25,000

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

