Lines freshly painted on Highway 64 in Francisco

Fresh lines on Highway 64 in Francisco
Fresh lines on Highway 64 in Francisco
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Yellow and white lines are freshly painted on Highway 64 in Francisco.

As we reported last week, city leaders say INDOT officials told them the road would be open by Thanksgiving.

Community members tell us they’ve been told by the construction boss that center reflectors go in Tuesday, and the highway is still set to open Wednesday.

As drivers in the area know, it’s been closed for well over a year for construction.

Drivers have been using detours, and they say they are more than ready to start using the highway again.

