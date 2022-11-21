Kenny Chesney returning to Evansville with Kelsea Ballerini

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kenny Chesney is returning to the Ford Center May 20.

It’s a stop on his I Go Back 2023 Tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday December 2 at 10 a.m. at both Ticketmaster.com and the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Kelsea Ballerini will open the show.

“I Go Back 2023 is going to be so awesome,” Chesney said. “To be able to take this music to where it comes from? To have Kelsea Ballerini out there with me, maybe even singing ‘half of my hometown’? It’s going to be a tour unlike any other – and I can’t wait.”

