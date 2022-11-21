INDOT: Lane restrictions planned on US 41 for railroad crossing repair

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for US 41 near Evansville.

According to a press release, beginning on Wednesday, November 30 crews will close the right lane of US 41 southbound.

They say the closure will happen at the railroad crossing along the roadway near Lynch Road. This will allow crews to make repairs to the crossing.

Officials say the project is expected to take two days to complete, depending on the weather.

