Historic Newburgh holding gingerbread house contest

(Angel Alvarez)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Just in time for the holidays, Historic Newburgh is hosting their second annual Gingerbread House Contest.

The contest will take place December 3 at “Newburgh Celebrates Christmas.”

They say the theme for this year is “Small Town Christmas”

They’ll have categories for under 13, 13-17, family, and adult.

[Click here to enter]

It’s free to enter and entries are due November 29.

