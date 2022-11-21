Historic Newburgh holding gingerbread house contest
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Just in time for the holidays, Historic Newburgh is hosting their second annual Gingerbread House Contest.
The contest will take place December 3 at “Newburgh Celebrates Christmas.”
They say the theme for this year is “Small Town Christmas”
They’ll have categories for under 13, 13-17, family, and adult.
It’s free to enter and entries are due November 29.
