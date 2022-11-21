Birthday Club
Former Henderson doctor admits to wrongfully accessing patient records, documents show

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Henderson doctor is on probation after documents show he confessed to improperly accessing patient records.

A document filed with the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure shows reports from Deaconess Privacy Department found Dr. Quang Nguyen admitted to looking up medical records on several occasions after breaking off a dating relationship.

According to Deaconess Chief Medical Officer Dr. JoAnn Wood, hospital records show Dr. Nguyen accessed eight patient charts for people who weren’t his patients.

Documents show Dr. Wood told the board Nguyen said he accessed those records because he wanted to pursue a dating relationship with those patients.

Dr. Nguyen’s license was suspended on Oct. 25., and he is on probation for the next five years. He also must be assessed on his fitness to practice medicine.

