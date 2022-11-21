Food box distribution happening Monday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church are holding a food box distribution.

It’s at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials say anyone who is in need of food of knows people who are, are welcome.

They said they will also have people there for anyone who needs a prayer.

