Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Food box distribution happening Monday night

(WALB)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church are holding a food box distribution.

It’s at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials say anyone who is in need of food of knows people who are, are welcome.

They said they will also have people there for anyone who needs a prayer.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of Evansville shooting at Esquire Motel
Police: Man shot at Evansville motel
Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 41
Rollover crash on Oak Grove
Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville
Marsheila Starks
EPD: Evansville man shot through closed door, woman arrested
Entrance to Deaconess Gateway Hospital
‘Tripledemic’ has Evansville hospitals near capacity on bed space

Latest News

Historic Newburgh holding gingerbread house contest
Some customers in McLean Co. experiencing low water pressure due to main break
Deadly house fire under investigation in Union Co.
Deadly house fire under investigation in Union Co.
Fresh lines on Highway 64 in Francisco
Lines freshly painted on Highway 64 in Francisco