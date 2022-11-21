EWSU explains how to avoid clogged sewer pipes during the holidays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Water Sewer and Utility are informing the community on how to avoid clogging your sewer pipes this holiday season.

According to a press release, they are urging customers not to pour fats, oils and greases (FOGS) down the drain to avoid damaging homes and sewer lines.

They say FOG sources include cranberry sauce, gravy, salad dressings, cheese, mayonnaise, meat drippings and cooking oils.

EWSU says instead you should scrape leftover foods from your plate into the trash, reuse cooking oils when possible and properly dispose of FOG following these steps:

Scrape or pour cooled FOG into a disposable container, such as a tin can. Seal the container in an old, used plastic bag or with plastic wrap. Throw the container in the trash.

According to a press release, if you plan to fry a turkey for Thanksgiving but do not plan to reuse the cooking oil, bring it to the Holiday Used Cooking Oil Disposal Drive at the CK Newsome Community Center on Saturday, November 26, from 8 am to 1 pm.

The Drive is a free service for EWSU residential customers. Only residential FOG will be accepted, such as meat drippings, canola oil, corn oil, lard, olive oil, peanut oil, sesame oil, sunflower seed oil, and vegetable oil.

Petroleum oil waste is prohibited.

