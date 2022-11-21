Birthday Club
‘Drums on the Ohio’ not happening in 2023, plans underway for 2024

Drums on the Ohio heading for Reitz Bowl June 24
(tcw-wfie)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A post from the “Drums on the Ohio” Facebook page shows the event will not happen in 2023.

Officials say it’s not being included in the 2023 Drum Corps International tour schedule.

They say they hope to bring back the event in 2024, bigger and better.

The event was just brought back last summer after a few years off. More than 1,000 tickets were sold.

Some of the best young band and color guard members compete each year at the event.

