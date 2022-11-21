Birthday Club
City of Jasper closing 3rd St. for storm-sewer infrastructure installment

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Jasper is closing 3rd Street at the intersection of Newton Street on Monday.

Officials say it will be closed between Main and Newton Street.

The closure is due to crews installing storm-sewer infrastructure.

Officials say traffic will be rerouted onto 2nd Street, and then Main Street.

Truck drivers are being asked to use South Newton St. to Brucke Strasse during this time.

