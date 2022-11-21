Birthday Club
14 News announces Sunrise School Spirit food display winner

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Time is up to vote for your favorite Sunrise School Spirit food display.

As we told you, Carmi White County collected the most food this year in the Sunrise School Spirit competition.

Now, we are announcing the winner of the best food display.

This year’s ‘best food display’ winner goes to Perry Central!

Their display has over 25,000 votes.

Owensboro High School came in second place with more then 11,000 votes, while Castle came in third at 1,500.

Congratulations to Perry Central.

